Swastika Mukherjee expresses anger over not being able to cast her vote in Kolkata

Mumbai, June 1 Actress Swastika Mukherjee, who is known for her work in Bengali and Hindi cinema, faced polling woes during the 7th phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video in which she spoke about how she couldn’t cast her vote.

The actress called it a "frustrating experience" as both she and her sister were unable to cast their votes. While Swastika had lost her voting card, her sister, despite having a voting card couldn’t exercise her right to vote.

The actress said that she lost her mother in 2015 and her father in 2020, and although both her parents have passed away yet their names are on the list. People, who are staying in the building as hers and even those who have left the society have their names on the voting list. She also shared that she has decided to take up the matter and seek answers from the authorities.

