'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is anti-propaganda film': Randeep Hooda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen playing the role of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Not only he is essaying the titular role but has also directed Savarkar's biopic titled 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

On Monday, he launched the trailer of the film in the presence of the whole cast and media in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Randeep shared his views on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and what audience can expect from the film.

"It is an anti-propaganda film. The film will bust all the propaganda against Veer Savarkar that has been going on for so many years. He was called 'maafiveer', 'kayar'...so with this film, we have tried to tell the truth to the audience," he said.

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, commonly referred to as Veer Savarkar, was born on May 28, 1883, in Bhagur.

Regarded as one of the most influential freedom fighters, Savarkar was not only a lawyer but also an activist, writer, and politician. He gained prominence for his book "Hindutva: Who is a Hindu?", among several others authored by him.

In 1911, Savarkar was sentenced to 50 years in the cellular jail of Andamans, also known as Kala Pani for revolting against the Morley-Minto reforms (Indian Councils Act 1909). After several mercy petitions that he would not participate in politics, he was released in 1924.

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 22. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Randeep Hooda Films with Legend Studios and Avak Films. Ankita Lokhande is also a part of the movie.

