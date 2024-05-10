Swati Sharma of ‘Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa’ reflects on lessons learned from her mom

Mumbai, May 10 Actress Swati Sharma, known for her role as Aashi in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', shared some valuable lessons from her mother that helped shape her career in acting.

Swati said: "My passion for work comes from my mother, who taught me to pursue what I truly love. For example, she loves dancing and puts her heart into every step. Her dedication to her own passion inspires me to commit myself to my work."

The actress remembers an instance when once her mother decided to wear a salwar kameez instead of a saree “despite potential judgement from others”.

“Her courage to embrace what she felt comfortable in taught me to stay true to myself and ignore negativity. No matter what, I always follow what I believe is right for me, thanks to her valuable lessons."

Swati added: "Sacrifice isn't a word I'd use to describe my mother's actions because my father has always ensured that she never has to forgo her desires. Instead, she embodies the concept of ‘samarpan,’ giving her all to her family regardless of financial status."

"A mother's sacrifices, especially for her children, are evident in her willingness to prioritise their needs over her own. Even when I moved away for work, she continued to make time for me, despite her busy schedule."

The actress concluded by saying: “Now, with my acting career demanding much of my time, it gets difficult to connect with her as frequently as I'd like. However, whenever I do manage to call her late at night after shoots, she selflessly prioritises my well-being, reminding me of the everyday efforts and sacrifices she makes for our family."

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

