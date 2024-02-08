Swati Sharma opens up on her character in 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa'

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actress Swati Sharma, who plays the lead in the upcoming show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', has opened up on her character, sharing how initially she found it a bit difficult to match Ashi's tone.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' revolves around the life of Aashi (Swati), who was married at a young age but loses her husband under unforeseen circumstances.

She is then taken under the wings of her father-in-law, played by Abhay Bhargava, who becomes a father figure to her.

Aashi embarks on a journey of education and growth, where she meets Siddharth, played by Bharat Ahlawat. The series will delve into Aashi's struggles as she navigates love and her responsibilities towards her family.

Speaking about her character, Swati said: "In the book of life, family is the cherished chapter for Ashi. She values her bond with her father-in-law and holds immense respect for him. Aashi is a very soft-spoken and quiet kind of girl, who always puts her family before herself."

"Honestly speaking, initially, I found it a little difficult to match Aashi’s tone, her way of doing household chores, her way of smiling, laughing, crying -- everything is opposite of how I am in real life. But now I have gotten into the skin of the character, and I can feel her pain, her happiness, everything... I am absolutely loving this feeling of innocence that Aashi holds," she added.

The show will air on Shemaroo Umang from February 20.

