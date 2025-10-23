Swedish DJ Axwell to perform in Mumbai this December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 : Renowned DJ Axwell has come on board as one of the performers at the upcoming Sunburn Festival 2025.

Axwell, who is famous for tracks like Heaven Takes You Home, Sun Is Shining, and In My Mind, has joined the star-studded lineup, which already includes David Guetta, a French DJ and producer, and Sara Landry, an American DJ.

Axwell is scheduled to perform on December 21.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, in a press note said, "This year's Sunburn Festival brings together a line-up that truly reflects where electronic music stands today and where it's headed. With global heavyweights like David Guetta, Sara Landry and Axwell taking the stage, we're celebrating artists who've not only defined the genre worldwide but have also found a special place in the hearts of Indian fans, staying true to Sunburn Festival's spirit of pushing boundaries while bringing people together through music."

"We'll be unveiling the full line-up very soon with plenty of exciting surprises waiting to be discovered," he added.

Sunburn, traditionally held in Goa, is all set to be conducted in Mumbai.The 3-day gala will take place on December 19, 20 and 21.

Launched in 2007, Sunburn was originally held in Vagator, Goa. Later, it shifted to Pune from 2016 to 2018 before returning to Goa. And now, fans will witness the new edition in Mumbai.

