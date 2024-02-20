Swedish House Mafia promise 6-week Ibiza residency

Los Angeles, Feb 20 The supergroup Swedish House Mafia are to play a six-week residency in Ibiza. The house supergroup - made up of Axwell, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso - took to social media to announce the development.

They confirm through their social media post that they will play over six Sundays in July and August this year, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Swedish House Mafia wrote on Instagram: "Our first Ibiza residency in over a decade. 6 Sundays only at @ushuaiaibiza. Tickets available now in bio. See you this summer(sic)".

This comes after Steve recently revealed the group have been in talks with Coldplay's Chris Martin about working together again, after they remixed the Grammy-winning band's 2011 track 'Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall', which samples the 70s' hit 'I Go to Rio' and reached the Top 10 in the UK.

Steve recently told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "We’ve spoken to Chris Martin about it. It would be cool to do something, so hopefully we can get it in the studio. That would be sick, because his vocals and the writing style would work really well with how we sound.”

As per ‘Female First UK’, in 2022, Steve admitted the group hadn't ruled out following in ABBA's footsteps and performing as avatars when they are "too tired" to get up on stage.

He said: "When we are too tired to go out there and when we are not addicted to the energy of the fans, yeah, maybe. The tech will be amazing. In 20 years you may not notice the difference. We will be walking holograms that run around on stage.”

