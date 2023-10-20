'Sweet Magnolias' renewed for Season 4

Washington DC [US], October 20 : The popular romantic drama show 'Sweet Magnolias' has been renewed for Season 4.

Just like the first three seasons, Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes. The renewal comes three months after Season 3 of 'Sweet Magnolias' debuted on July 20, as per Deadline, a US-based media outlet.

The delay in the announcement was due to logistics, including the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, but the pickup was never in doubt as the series continues to draw large, passionate female audiences.

Across its three seasons to date, Sweet Magnolias has been in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries, with the most recent third season debuting at No. 1, as per Deadline.

'Sweet Magnolias' season 4 will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Based on the popular series of novels published by best-selling author Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott), and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family, and careers in the small town of Serenity, SC, reported Deadline.

Sheryl J Anderson returns as showrunner and executive producer; Dan Paulson, whose Daniel L Paulson Productions is producing, also returns as an executive producer, along with Woods.

Sweet Magnolias is part of Netflix's lineup of "comfort" lighter scripted dramas that also includes originals like Virgin River (renewed for Season 6), The Lincoln Lawyer (renewed for Season 3), Ginny & Georgia (renewed for Seasons 3 and 4) and Firefly Lane, which recently ended its run, as well as popular licensed series such as Suits, reported Deadline.

