Swipe Crime’s Gagan Gupta speaks about dating apps becoming an integral part of our lives

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actor Gagan Gupta, who plays the character of Tamta Mama in the show "Swipe Crime," recently explained why social media and dating apps have become inseparable from our lives.

Produced by Shruti Badjtaya and Harsh Mainra under Versatile Motion Pictures, Swipe Crime explores the creation and misuse of a dating app, revealing the darker aspects of social media and modern technology.

Gagan Gupta shared, “Social media and dating apps have become inseparable from our lives.” While Gupta recognized the benefits of social media for artists, he also reflected on its more troubling consequences. “Social media offers convenience, from food to clothes delivered at your doorstep. But it also brings risks—meeting strangers, privacy threats, and even impacting family bonds,” Gupta explained.

When asked about the title, the actor shared, “Swipe Crime feels as dangerous as swiping your mobile screen to the wrong place—what happens next?”

Directed by Harsh Mainra, “Swipe Crime” delves into college life intertwined with a dark and sinister digital scam and features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Singh Rajput, Faisal Malik, Rishab Chadha, and Sanyam Sharma, among others.

Earlier, in a statement, Abhishek described "Swipe Crime" as a mirror to modern relationships. Speaking about the series, Abhishek shared, “Swipe Crime is not just a story of crime; it’s a mirror to modern relationships and the choices we make in the digital age. Being a part of such a layered and gripping project has been incredibly rewarding, and I’m thrilled for audiences to experience it.”

"Swipe Crime" centers around a group of college students who become trapped in a dangerous web of fraud and blackmail. As they fall victim to manipulative online scams, they desperately attempt to escape the growing crisis. The series also shines a light on the devastating impact of cybercrime, which has destroyed countless lives across the country. Despite the widespread harm, lawmakers have failed to offer adequate support, leaving victims feeling abandoned and powerless.

"Swipe Crime” was released on Amazon MX Player on December 20.

