Switch On, To The Girl Who Sees Smells: International Shows To Binge-Watch This April

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service is geared up to foray into the summer of 2024 with a stellar slate of international releases this April. The enthralling lineup of shows will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu alongside their original language under "miniTV imported" and is certain to captivate audiences across all age groups. The shows that are set to release on the service span Korean and Turkish dramas, featuring acclaimed titles including Switch On, The Girl Who Sees Smells, 365 Repeat The Year, and Melody of Love. To announce the intriguing new releases, Amazon miniTV released a dynamic poster, offering viewers a sneak peek into the compelling world of the upcoming releases.

The slated releases span across diverse genres and are certain to appeal to audiences of varied preferences. From the high-octane thriller Switch On which attempts to solve a murder mystery through time travel to A Girl Who Sees Smells, an exhilarating suspense drama centered around a woman’s special ability to “see" smells as visible colors and shapes, the shows will keep fans at the edge of their seats as the stories unfold upon them. 365: Repeat The Year presents a captivating story where ten individuals are granted the opportunity to rewind time by one year. However, as they alter their destinies, unforeseen mysteries unfold, complicating their journey with unexpected twists and turns. Melody of Love is a light-hearted romantic comedy that follows the life of a young adult Yaz, who came to Istanbul for her university and doesn’t want to go back to her home city after graduation. To accomplish this, she lies to her mother Emine, and builds a new life in Istanbul, dealing with the ups and downs of living in a new city alongside confusion centered around her love life.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV shared, “We are delighted to enhance the category of ‘miniTV imported’ by adding internationally acclaimed titles that viewers can enjoy watching, for free. The series that will be released on the service have distinct storylines and having them dubbed in Indian languages will further enhance the viewing experiences of audiences. We will continue to strive to present an unparalleled roster of shows for fans to tune in to as they acquaint themselves with cross-cultural cinema.”