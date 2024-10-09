Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in thrilling adaptation of 'The Housemaid'

Washington [US], October 9 : Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are set to headline 'The Housemaid', a film adaptation of Freida McFadden's acclaimed novel.

Directed by Paul Feig, known for hits like 'Bridesmaids' and 'A Simple Favor', the psychological thriller will be produced by Lionsgate, according to Variety.

In this gripping narrative, Sweeney takes on the role of Millie, a young woman seeking a fresh start as a housemaid for a wealthy couple, Nina (played by Seyfried) and Andrew.

However, as the story unfolds, Millie discovers that the family's secrets pose far greater dangers than her own challenges.

Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, expressed his excitement about the project.

"I'm thrilled to have 'The Housemaid' join our upcoming slate," he said in a statement.

"A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be," he added as per Variety.

The screenplay for the adaptation is being crafted by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

Sweeney, who gained prominence through her roles in 'Euphoria' and the romantic comedy 'Anyone But You', and Seyfried, celebrated for her performances in 'Mamma Mia!' and 'The Dropout', will also serve as executive producers alongside Alex Young and McFadden.

Production will be led by Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, with Carly Kleinbart Elter overseeing the project.

Feig, along with Laura Fischer, will also take on producing roles. For Lionsgate, Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley are managing the project, with Robert Melnik negotiating the deals for the studio.

As per Variety, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman remarked on the casting choice, stating, "Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina they're both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don't reveal everything right away."

She added that the collaboration with Feig, who has a history of developing compelling narratives with strong female leads, further enhances the project's potential.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor