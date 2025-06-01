Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on breakup with Jonathan Davino

Washington [US], June 1 : Actress Sydney Sweeney spoke out for the first time about her split from ex-fiance Jonathan Davino, two months after the pair broke up after seven years together.

The Euphoria star confirmed her breakup with Jonathan Davino two months after multiple outlets reported the two had called off their engagement and ended their relationship. And in addition to speaking out about the split for the first time, Sydney noted that "yes," she is single, according to E! News.

"I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends," the 'Echo Valley' star added in her interview, adding, "And I'm loving it."

The 'White Lotus' actor and Jonathan started their relationship in 2018 and have also worked together. He co-produced the 2023 film Anyone But You with the actress, who starred in the romcom with Glen Powell.

After the actors' onscreen chemistry raised eyebrows, the two sparked romance rumours, which they and the actor's mom repeatedly dismiss.

"It's always beautiful to see people fall in love with characters and be supportive of what they see on screen," Sydney said. "Glen and I adore each other, so I think we were so happy for the film's reception," according to E! News.

And the bond between the 27-year-old and the Top Gun: Maverick actor, who recently reunited in Texas for his sister's wedding, remains strong.

"When you spend so much time with someone, you become close and you talk to each other about anything," Sydney said. "So work, life, family, friends, he's just there for me. I'm there for him," reported by E! News.

