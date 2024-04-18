Sydney Sweeney condemns producer's disparaging remarks on her

Washington [US], April 18 : 'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney is speaking out against recent remarks made by veteran producer Carol Baum on her.

Baum, best known for her work on films like 'Fly Away Home' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', criticized Sweeney during a talk, questioning her talent and appearance, according to E! News.

In response, Sweeney expressed disappointment, stating, "How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman."

Her representative conveyed this sentiment to E! News, highlighting the impact of Baum's words on the industry's culture.

Baum's comments came during a discussion with the audience following a screening of her 1988 film 'Dead Ringers'.

She questioned the hype surrounding Sweeney, describing her as "not pretty" and claiming she "can't act," reported E! News.

Baum even brought up Sweeney's 2023 romcom 'Anyone But You,' which she found "unwatchable."

Despite attempts to clarify the intention behind her remarks, including by New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, who moderated the conversation, the backlash against Baum has been significant.

Others in the industry, such as producer Teddy Schwarzman, have come to Sweeney's defence, praising her talent and character.

In a previous interview, Sweeney acknowledged the challenges of dealing with such criticism but emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself amidst the pressures of fame.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor