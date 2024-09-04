Sydney Sweeney expresses enthusiasm for 'Euphoria' season 3 return

Washington [US], September 4 : Sydney Sweeney has shared her excitement about returning to HBO's hit series 'Euphoria', where she will once again portray the tumultuous character Cassie Howard.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Sweeney conveyed her eagerness to delve back into the complex role, noting, "I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it."

Despite her enthusiasm, Sweeney admitted she is in the dark about the specifics of the highly anticipated third season.

"Honestly, I don't know anything about it," she said.

However, she expressed her fondness for exploring the more intense aspects of her character, adding, "I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me," according to People magazine.

Sweeney also reflected on the time elapsed since filming wrapped on the second season, emphasising the new challenges of returning after a substantial hiatus.

"We did have a long time between season one and season two, but especially now with the time jump, it's a new process for me," she noted during the interview with People magazine, adding, "I'm kind of just learning as I go and being open for whatever's to come. But I'm also really excited. I love Cassie. She is always such a thrilling character to play, so I'm really looking forward to what's gonna happen in her life."

Reuniting with her 'Euphoria' co-stars, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, holds special significance for Sweeney.

"They were the crew and the cast that were there at the beginning of my career," she reflected, adding, "We all came up from different places but came together and were navigating so much at the same time, so it's really nice having that core group. They're experiencing a similarity to what I'm going through. It's nice to have that community."

In March, Sweeney and her fellow cast members had previously mentioned the challenges of discussing the forthcoming season, likening it to the high-stakes nature of discussing Marvel projects.

Furthermore, HBO announced in March that the production of season three would be delayed indefinitely, giving the cast the freedom to explore other opportunities.

Nevertheless, HBO has since revealed that filming is set to resume early next year, bringing renewed hope for fans eager for the show's return.

