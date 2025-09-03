Sydney Sweeney finds new love? 'Euphoria' star is "casually dating" this music mogul

Los Angeles [US], September 3 : Actress Sydney Sweeney seems to have found love once again, and it has a Taylor Swift connection.

According to Page Six, the 'Madame Web' star is reportedly "casually dating" music manager and executive Scooter Braun, who once made headlines for his public feud with Taylor Swift.

As per reports, the two met at the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, in June this year, and Braun has since been "obsessed" and "pursuing" Sydney.

"It's still new," a source told the outlet. Another source told People, "Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard."

Both Sweeney and Braun were among the high-profile guests at the Bezos-Sanchez wedding. The duo was spotted bonding outside of the wedding festivities, even pictured spending time with Karlie Kloss during a bar outing, as per E! News.

If true, this would mark Sweeney's first public relationship after reportedly ending her engagement with longtime partner Jonathan Davino, whom she dated for seven years.

In a previous interview, the actor reflected on her singlehood and said, "I'm learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends."

On the other hand, Scooter Braun's years-long feud with Taylor Swift began when the music manager bought Big Machine Records, gaining control of the singer's first six albums. The sale resulted in a complicated battle.

In response, Swift expressed her discontent with the development in a letter and wrote, "Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, which I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it."

After years of turmoil, Taylor Swift eventually purchased the catalogue and acquired all six of her albums, along with their associated visuals.

On the work front for Sydney Sweeney, the actress is currently busy with the production of 'Euphoria' season 3.

