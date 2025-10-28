Sydney Sweeney: I had someone tell me to fix my face

Los Angeles, Oct 28 Actress Sydney Sweeney has recalled how she had someone tell her to “fix” her face and get botox.

"I have very strong eyebrow muscles. And I had someone tell me to fix my face or else I’m not going to make it. I should get Botox. I was 16! Or I’m in a casting and I’m reading my scene and the casting director is eating a bag of chips, and I’m like, ‘You’re not paying attention at all'," Sweeney told Variety.

She went on to explain that she enjoys playing complicated characters, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Sweeney said: "I tend to gravitate towards characters that are stereotypically unlikable, and I like to challenge an audience to have empathy for that person."

She starred in season one of The White Lotus, and Mike White, the show's writer and creator, has confessed to being wowed by the actress during her first audition.

He shared: "There was just something very unaffected by her. She was very likeable. And I thought that that would be helpful because the part is so unlikable on the page. Then in editing, you realise she just pops on-screen. She’s obviously lovely in person and photogenic. But my eyes kept going to her, no matter who’s in the scene with her. That’s natural screen magnetism that is hard to quantify. She just has that.

"I don’t know what makes somebody a star, but there is something about her that just is."

Filmmaker Paul Feig is also full of praise for the actress, observing that she is "very savvy".

He shared: "She’s probably one of the most confident people I’ve ever met in my life — in a good way. She’s very savvy. ‘Savvy’ sounds calculated. With her, she’s just very smart about publicity, about social media, about what people are looking for on social media.”

“As we’re getting ready to promote, we’re always like, ‘Oh, let’s do this. This is the hot trend on TikTok right now.’ And she’s like, ‘No, that was last month. Here’s the hot trend.’"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor