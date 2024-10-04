Sydney Sweeney: I’m a successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard

Los Angeles, Oct 4 “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney said that she is not being financially supported by her fiance Jonathan Davino as she is a very successful and independent woman who’s worked really hard.

The 27-year-old actress has been dating 40-year-old Jonathan since 2018. The two got engaged last year.

Putting an end to rumours suggesting her partner pays for everything in their relationship, she told Glamour magazine: "I’m a very successful, independent woman who’s worked really hard. I’ve accomplished and bought everything myself, and I provide for myself and my family."

Sweeney said that her partner is not financially backed for her Fifty-Fifty Films production company.

She added: "I would love to set the record straight. You can be in a healthy relationship with someone and also be very successful without needing the man. We’re teammates. We’re in it together. And we want to see each other succeed."

She went on to say that she doesn't take her financial security for granted since she started earning money in Hollywood and she will never be able to feel "comfortable" because her parents previously went through bankruptcy .

Sweeney added: "I come from a family where I saw my parents lose everything, and I am terrified of that. That fear will always be instilled in me. I’m a huge saver. I don’t just go and spend money. I like to invest. I like real estate. I like making, hopefully, smart choices with the money I’m making. But I don’t think I’ll ever actually feel comfortable."

The comments come after the actress said that she is still struggling to adjust to life in the spotlight, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She had told ES Magazine: "I think I’m still navigating it on a daily basis because I want to be as authentic and genuinely open to the public and my fans as possible. And I think I am. I talk a lot, I’m very open and it’ll probably be to my detriment, but I don’t know how people can hide behind an image.

"At the same time, I don’t owe people answers. I’m a very private person when it comes to my family and relationships. I want people to know who I am as an individual but also, I feel that I should still be allowed to have my own peace and private life as well. It’s a weird balance, I’m definitely still figuring it out."

