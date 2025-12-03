Sydney Sweeney: I’m Amanda Seyfried’s biggest ‘Mamma Mia!’ fan

Los Angeles, Dec 3 Actress Sydney Sweeney, who stars alongside Amanda Seyfried in the new psychological thriller film The Housemaid, says that she loved working with the movie star.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sweeney shared: "Did I know Amanda before this? I’m obsessed with her. She knows how much I am with her. I am like the biggest Mamma Mia! Fan."

The Hollywood duo previously sang along to ABBA's 'Angeleyes' for a TikTok video, and Sweeny loves that her co-star agreed to perform with her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "All my dreams came true! It was amazing."

Sweeney said that she built a strong off-screen relationship with her co-star, and she described Amanda as an "icon".

She said: "I’ll play Mamma Mia! … My girlfriends and I were on a trip, and we were in Africa, and I was playing the song, we were dancing on the beach, and I sent a video to Amanda, and I was like, ‘You are forever my icon.’ Like, I love her."

Seyfried previously lavished praise on Sweeney, describing her co-star as "beautiful and fun".

She had said that she loved working with the blonde beauty, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise in recent years, on the new psychological thriller film.

Speaking to People, Seyfried said: "I think she’s beautiful and fun. And we definitely love what we do, and we love the project so much, so it’s infectious. We saw the movie and we both loved it."

Seyfried has also been busily promoting The Testament of Ann Lee, her new historical drama musical film, in recent times, while Sweeney plays the lead in Christy, the new sports drama movie.

Seyfried shared: "We were just together last week because we’re doing a lot of promotion for The Housemaid movie. It’s really crazy timing. Our independent movies are premiering the same day, within hours of each other."

