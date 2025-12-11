Sydney Sweeney opens up about her stage fright

Los Angeles, Dec 11 Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has shared that she suffers from "terrible stage fright".

The actress has been reluctant to take on a theatre role because of her crippling nerves, but stage veteran Ethan Hawke thinks she'd be great once she lets go of her fears, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Sydney said when asked if she's interested in going on stage. She told ‘Variety’, "I have horrible stage fright. Terrible stage fright”.

Ethan said, "You know what that is? Inexperience. If you did it five times, it would go away because I’ve seen so much of your work and you’re just an excellent actor. I think you would enjoy it”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actor went on to suggest he'd be interested in working on a stage show with the ‘Euphoria’ actress one day.

Sydney said, "I want to come watch you in theatre one day”. Ethan replied, "I’ll drag you out. You won’t watch. We’ll put you in”.

And when the 28-year-old star argued she'd be "really nervous the first time", Ethan said, "Everybody’s really nervous. That’s the fun of it. When you’re on the other side of it, it’s so rewarding. You must have been terrified to play Christy when it first started”.

Sydney's breakout role came as playing Cassie in ‘Euphoria’, and she's so comfortable in the role now that she's always happy to try anything for the sake of her character, even if it is "completely bonkers".

She said, "Euphoria was the beginning of everything for me. Cassie is a very emotional and heart-driven character, so I had to be very free with every choice that I made. I had to not question myself. I had to just dive in, make crazy decisions and not judge what I was doing. And the more I did it, I just wrapped Season 3, I am so thankful, because I’m not scared to try something, even if it’s completely bonkers. Sam (Levinson) would always go, 'All right, let’s just do a Cassie crazy take.' And they were always our favourite takes because we would let all rules go and lose yourself to it”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor