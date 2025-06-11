Sydney Sweeney ‘really’ believes in the ‘ten-year plan now’

Los Angeles, June 11 Actress Sydney Sweeney revealed that she dreamed of becoming a movie star during her younger days, and actually made a PowerPoint presentation to convince her parents to take her to Los Angeles, where she could pursue her career.

The actress told W Magazine: "It took a little longer than five years. I really believe in the ten-year plan now. My first real job was one line on the show Criminal Minds, or maybe Heroes - I can’t remember which one was first."

The actress shared that her mother told her from a very young age to fall in love with as many things as possible, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“And so I did fall in love, again and again: I love sports. I love being outside. I was on the ski team, and I wakeboarded. I slalom ski on water. I was on the soccer team and the softball team.

"And then my parents got me into grappling, which is like wrestling, and kickboxing. I was the only girl at the dojo. I trained there from 13 until about 19. I fought all guys. I liked to think that if went down, I might be able to step up."

Talking about the worries that her sporting passions could harm her good looks, Sydney replied: "No. I would have bruises all over me. I loved it! My mom always wanted to make sure that acting wasn’t the only thing in my life."

Meanwhile, Sydney recently admitted to being fascinated by the entertainment industry.

The film star told Empire: "This industry is so fascinating. There are so many chats, pieces and moves to make, and I find that really exhilarating. It’s constantly changing.”

She added: “I love acting, but being able to step outside of that and then see how everything comes together, and understand what every crew member needs and what it takes to get a project from imagination to conception ... When people see it in the theatres or on screen, it’s been a really long, hard process, but I love it."

