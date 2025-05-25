Sydney Sweeney teases "unhinged" season 3 of 'Euphoria'

Washington [US], May 25 : Sydney Sweeney, known for her portrayal of Cassie Howard in the hit HBO series 'Euphoria', has revealed that the upcoming third season will be more "unhinged" than ever.

As per Deadline, in a recent interview, Sweeney described her character as "crazy" and "flawed on so many levels", but emphasised that Cassie's actions stem from a place of love.

"I have such a spot in my heart for Cassie, and I hold her really close and dear," Sweeney said.

She added, "She is crazy. She makes so many mistakes. She's flawed on so many levels, but she does it all from a place of love. It could be a sad version of love, as well."

Sweeney's enthusiasm for the project is evident, and she is excited to explore Cassie's complexities further.

Sweeney praised showrunner Sam Levinson and saying, "Sam is such a brilliant filmmaker to work with, because I'll read something, then I'll call him, and I'm like, 'Let's go crazier.' And he's like, 'I'm all in.'"

This creative partnership has resulted in a season that's more daring and unpredictable than previous ones.

The third season of 'Euphoria' will feature a five-year time jump, taking the characters out of high school for the first time.

With new cast members joining the show, including Sharon Stone, Asante Blackk, and Lucy Punch, fans can expect fresh dynamics and storylines.

