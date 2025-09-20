Sydney Sweeney’s romance with Scooter Braun is inviting cold shoulders from Hollywood circles

Los Angeles, Sep 20 Troubles seem to be mounting for Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney as her romance with music mogul Scooter Braun picks up the momentum.

It looks like her relationship with the controversial star could be having negative ramifications within her Hollywood circles, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The pair were spotted together for the first time at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’ lavish three-day wedding event in Venice, Italy earlier this year, with reports claiming the two were casually dating one another.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, Scooter, 44, is known for his very public fall out with Taylor Swift after his company Big Machine Records bought the masters of her first six albums. She began re-recording her albums with Taylor’s Version in a bid to regain control of her music before purchasing the masters this year from a private equity firm that has acquired them from Scooter.

Sydney, 28, arrived at the Emmy awards last weekend, making sure all eyes were on her as she wore a red satin gown but it’s now being reported that her relationship with Scooter has shunned her from her Hollywood circles, meaning she skipped the swanky afterparties following the awards ceremony. A source told ‘The Sun’, “In the past Sydney has been on every party guest list in town but things were a bit different this time, of course she was welcome but she really didn’t feel like she was”.

"She felt like the whole of the Emmys was very woke and it was awkward for her, she’s made no secret about where she stands politically but she’s not going to shout it from the rooftops”, the source added.

Despite it previously being claimed that Sydney and Scooter were just casually dating, it appears things appear to be heating up between the pair. A separate source told ‘The Sun’, “It’s all go for Sydney, and her romance with Scooter is heating up. He quietly joined her in Lake Powell, suggesting they are going from casual to serious. The surprise union might have raised eyebrows, but she’s going full steam ahead. This is a big deal and a sign this could be the real deal”.

Sydney has also found herself receiving negativity as of late after it was revealed she’s a supporter of Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor