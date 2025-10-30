Sylvester Stallone calls 'Demolition Man' a "great movie" that still holds up

Washington DC [US], October 30 : Actor and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone has revealed that among his many acclaimed movies, he believes 'Demolition Man' (1993) is the one that "still holds up" the best, reported People.

In a video released on October 25, the 79-year-old actor reflected on his iconic roles over the decades. When the discussion shifted to Demolition Man, Stallone remarked, "I think it was a great movie. It's one of the few films that really hangs up," calling it "very contemporary" and "really well done." He further added that the dystopian world portrayed in the film feels "almost close to happening."

In the science-fiction action film, Stallone plays Detective John Spartan, who is revived from suspended animation in the year 2032 to help capture his old nemesis, Simon Phoenix, portrayed by Wesley Snipes. Reflecting on the movie's premise, Stallone said it captures "the gentle-ization of society, everything's so meek," reported People.

Stallone also heaped praise on Snipes, describing him as "a wild man, very energetic, good fighter." The Rocky star recalled that during some of their fight scenes, Snipes could "really lay into me," since Stallone was wearing protective gear. "Wesley really dug down there and gave a very memorable character," he said, adding that Snipes was "at the top of his game."

The actor also reflected on some of the production's intense stunt sequences, revealing that Demolition Man featured two of the most dangerous stunts of his career. One involved a massive mechanical claw, which he said could have caused severe injuries if the hydraulics failed. Another involved filming a cryogenic freezing scene inside a sealed plexiglass chamber filled with oil. "If the oil poured in for more than 30 seconds, I wouldn't have been able to get out," Stallone recalled. "They hit it 20 times, couldn't crack it," reported People.

Directed by Marco Brambilla, the film also starred Sandra Bullock, Nigel Hawthorne, Benjamin Bratt, and Denis Leary. Upon its October 1993 release, Demolition Man debuted at No. 1 at the box office and went on to become a cult favourite for its mix of humour, action, and social commentary.

Stallone had hinted in 2020 that a sequel was in development, saying, "We're working on it right now with Warner Bros., and it's looking fantastic." However, no updates have surfaced since then, reported People.

Director Brambilla later told Yahoo in 2023 that the movie's unique tone would make it challenging to greenlight today. "It was quite commercial at the time, but it still had some eccentric elements that I may not have been able to do today," he said. "In fact, if I were making it today, you probably couldn't say the things we said in the context of a big-budget science fiction movie," reported People.

