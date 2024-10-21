Sylvester Stallone dances barefoot to Smokey Robinson's track

Washington [US], October 21 : Actor Sylvester Stallone recently showcased his dancing skills on the 'Smokey Robinson and The Miracles' 1967 track 'More Love', reported 'People'.

'The Miracles', also known as 'Smokey Robinson and the Miracles' from 1965 to 1972 were an American vocal group led by the iconic singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Stallone shared a video on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen dancing barefoot.

He captioned the video, "I was caught off guard while going through a clothes fitting for an upcoming project great song though!"

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DBRr0utJ0Yj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Fans reacted to it and one of them mentioned, "Get it sir! Yes you still got it."

"Still got what Apollo teached you!!," another user commented, referring to the rival character in 1976 American sports drama film 'Rocky'.

In another video, posted on his social media handle he was seen shaking a leg to the American singer-songwriter and rapper Bryson Tiller's song 'Rambo'.

"And the beat goes on ... RAMBO TIME!" he captioned the video as per the report in 'People'.

