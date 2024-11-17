Sylvester Stallone hails Trump as "second George Washington"

Washington [US], November 17 : Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has become the latest celebrity to publicly support US President-elect Donald Trump, drawing parallels between Trump and iconic historical figures during a gala event at the Mar-a-Lago resort.

Speaking at the America First Policy Institute Gala on Thursday night, Stallone described Trump as a "mythical character," comparing him to the founding father George Washington and even to Jesus Christ, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor, whose career reached its peak during Trump's early years as a real estate mogul and the head of New York's Trump Organization, addressed the crowd with admiration for the incoming president.

Stallone, who rose to fame with his role in the 'Rocky' franchise, expressed his awe for Trump's achievements, suggesting that no one else could have accomplished what he has.

"We're in the presence of a really mythical character," Stallone told the audience, further adding, "I love mythology. And this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I'm in awe," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 78-year-old actor went on to compare Trump to George Washington, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States.

"When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was gonna change the world," Stallone said, adding, "Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington."

Stallone's remarks were followed by a comparison of Trump to the titular character of 'Rocky', a fighter who overcomes insurmountable odds.

Stallone drew a further parallel between Trump and Jesus Christ, referencing the opening scene of 'Rocky', in which the title character is depicted as a person on the verge of a life-changing transformation.

"At that moment, he was a chosen person and that's how I began the journey something was gonna happen, this man was gonna go through a metamorphosis and change lives, just like President Trump," Stallone said, linking the journey of his iconic character to Trump's political rise, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Following his speech, Trump took the stage, where the two shared a handshake that lasted several moments, signalling mutual respect and camaraderie.

Stallone's public endorsement of Trump places him among a small but growing group of Hollywood figures who have openly supported the incoming president.

Other notable names in this circle include actors Kelsey Grammer, and Drea de Matteo, and YouTube personality Jack Paul.

These individuals have voiced their backing for Trump, even as a significant portion of the entertainment industry rallied behind Democratic candidate Kamala Harris during the election.

Stallone's endorsement at the gala is particularly notable, as it was made at an event organized by the America First Policy Institute, a think tank closely associated with Trump's political vision, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The institute has been described as a "White House in waiting" and aims to shape the policy agenda for the president-elect's upcoming term, with proposals that include implementing tariffs on imports, cutting corporate taxes, protecting religious freedoms, and reversing certain climate change initiatives, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The America First Policy Institute Gala, which has been held annually since the think tank's founding in 2021, serves as a major fundraising event to support Trump's political goals.

