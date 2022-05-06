Sylvester Stallone's 'Tulsa King' series casts AC Peterson in prominent role

Veteran actor AC Peterson has joined the starcast of Sylvester Stallone's upcoming series 'Tulsa King'.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan with Terrence Winter show running and executive producing.

The cast includes Sylvester Stallone who will be leading the series, with Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will also starring.

The series follows New York's mafia story, where capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet, as reported by Variety.

Veteran star AC Peterson will essay the role of Pete 'the Rock' invernizzi, Chickie's ailing father. The 'The X-Files' veteran star was previously spotted in TV shows like 'Superman & Lois, 'Schitt's Creek' and 'Frontier.'

'Tulsa King' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

