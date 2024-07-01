SZA's Glastonbury gig gets 15 minutes late, draws small crowd

Los Angeles, July 1 The fans of American singer-songwriter SZA, who headlined Glastonbury festival, were in for a not-so-pleasant surprise as her headliner act drew a small crowd.

Her appearance also faced some sound issues as she began her headline set on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury 15 minutes late, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star treated fans at Worthy Farm to hits including Love Galore, the day after her headline show at British Summer Time in London’s Hyde Park.

As per Mirror.co.uk, SZA followed performances from Dua Lipa and Coldplay. However, just before taking to the stage, many fans noticed SZA drew in a much smaller crowd than the previous nights.

Viewers watching from home also noticed the vast space between fans as they gathered at the Pyramid Stage.

Fans shared their heartbreak for SZA online as one said: "The Pyramid Stage looks empty :( thought was a strange one having SZA on the Sunday especially, hope she puts on the performance of the festival! #Glastonbury."

Another added: "oh dear.... not a very big showing for Sza. #Glastonbury". Someone else commented: "Is it the @bbcglasto camera angles I’m seeing or is the #PyramidStage pretty quiet @glastonbury."

The singer, whose real name is Solana Rowe, appeared on stage on an elevated podium to perform the intro to her hit 'PSA'. She was then lowered down to the stage which was adorned with elaborate pillars and a large insect, which she sat on for one number. She asked her assembled fans: “Do I have any day ones in the crowd?”

SZA also performed hits including 'F2F', 'I Hate U' and 'Kiss Me More', her collaboration with Doja Cat. She appeared in a patterned body suit and flat boots with neon laces that ran up to her thighs. SZA brandished two swords during her rendition of her track 'Kill Bill' on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. The musician showed off her samurai skills for the track, which takes its name from the Quentin Tarantino film starring Uma Thurman.

