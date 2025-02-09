T-Series Acquires Music Rights of Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas’ Devotional Drama Kannappa

The highly anticipated pan-Indian film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, has just secured a powerful musical collaboration. T-Series, India’s leading music label, has officially acquired the film’s music rights, marking yet another major milestone for the ambitious project.

Breaking the news to fans, the makers of the film shared the announcement on their social media, generating excitement and anticipation among audiences. T-Series, known for its unparalleled influence in the Indian music industry, will oversee the soundtrack and ensure a compelling musical experience. The collaboration signals a high-octane fusion of powerful storytelling and an evocative soundtrack that is bound to leave a lasting impact.

Produced by Mohan Babu and directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a grand, larger-than-life cinematic spectacle inspired by the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa, a devoted follower of Lord Shiva. With a stellar ensemble cast, Vishnu Manchu in the lead, along with Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in the film is set to be a visual and musical treat for audiences worldwide.