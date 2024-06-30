T20 World Cup: Genelia Deshmukh can't resist watching Team India's winning moments on loop

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 : The happiness of 140 crore Indians knows no bounds as Team India clinched the T20 World Cup title.

The Men in Blue secured victory over South Africa by a margin of 7 runs in the final match held at Kensington Oval, Barbados, marking their first ICC title in 11 years.

Social media has been flooded with winning moments of Team India ever since Saturday night. Like other netizens, actor Genelia Deshmukh, spent her Sunday watching the highlights of the final match on loop.

A while ago, Genelia took to Instagram and dropped a video that shows her watching Instagram reels about Team India's win with her son.

"And even a day later, can't help ourselves from watching the 'Champions'. #ProudToBeIndian," she wrote.

Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

