T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma attends Anant-Radhika's sangeet, check out how Varun Dhawan, Atlee congratulated the Indian skipper

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma attended the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony on Friday night.

Ever since the Men in Blue brought the trophy home, they have been receiving love from everyone. At the function, the Indian skipper was congratulated by Varun Dhawan and Atlee.

In the viral video, Atlee can be seen congratulating the 'Hitman' and Varun is seen smiling standing near them.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9DtemFMCsH/?

Varun with his wife Natasha graced the function and the new parents in B-town posed for shutterbugs. Varun wore an ivory kurta while Natasha donned a beautiful lehenga.

Apart from Rohit, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya attended Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony in style.

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav was seen posing for the camera along with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Ishan Kishan were also spotted at the event.

India ended a 13-year ICC World Cup trophy drought with a victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs. Rohit ended the tournament with a career-best performance with the bat, with 257 runs in eight games at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of over 156. His best score was 92, and he scored three half-centuries in the competition to become the second-highest run-getter.

Rohit retires from the format as a double T20 World Cup champion, winning the title back in 2007 as a young up-and-coming prodigy. In 151 T20I matches, Rohit has scored 4,231 runs at an average of 32.05 with a strike rate of over 140. He scored five centuries and 32 fifties in his career, with the best score of 121*. Rohit is also the leading run-scorer in the format.

Earlier on Thursday morning, the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team touched down in the national capital, Delhi, to a warm welcome from fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of their favourite heroes and the trophy.

Following their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the players departed for Mumbai. In Mumbai, the Men in Blue had an open bus victory parade from Marine Drive to the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The parade was an affair to remember and marvel at, as thousands of fans gathered at Marine Drive and surrounded the bus before it could even get Indian players on it.

The team went to Wankhede amid cheers, chants, and claps from passionate fans. At the Wankhede, they were felicitated with the prize money of Rs 125 crore by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers. Players also talked about their win, and the performances of key players in the T20 World Cup inside a jam-packed Wankhede and danced their hearts out. The event also featured the players taking a victory lap to the tune of the country's national song, 'Vande Mataram'.

Talking about the grand sangeet ceremony, the event was attended by several celebs, sports personalities and other well-known faces. Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Ananya Panday, Sonam Bajwa, MS Dhoni, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, to many more graced the event.

The couple are set to tie the knot at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. As part of the wedding celebrations Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.

On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.' Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families.

Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor