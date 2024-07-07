Taapsee channels her inner ‘shayar’ as she impresses in pristine white saree

Mumbai, July 7 Actress Taapsee Pannu brought out her inner poet and looked breathtaking in a pristine white saree.

Taapsee took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a motley of pictures featuring her all dolled up in a saree.

In the first image, Taapsee’s back is towards the camera as she holds the 'pallu' of the saree, with the sun setting in the background.

The second picture shows the 'Haseen Dilruba' actress sitting on a boat and flashing a toothy smile at the camera. She is having a “diva” moment with the hair blowing courtesy of the strong winds.

In the third photograph, the actress is seen looking away from the camera while holding the saree.

For the caption, Taapsee penned: “Ishq ka rang safed piya, chal vahan chale jahan na koi matbhed piya.”

As background music for the post, Taapsee used the song 'Pashmina' by Amit Trivedi from the 2016 film 'Fitoor'.

Talking about her upcoming work, Taapsee is all set for the second instalment of 'Haseen Dilruba', titled 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey.

The first part was released in 2021.

'Haseen Dilruba' is a romantic thriller directed by Vinil Mathew and tells the story of a married woman, an ardent fan of a thriller writer, who is suspected of killing her husband.

