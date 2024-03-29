Taapsee confesses love for nine-yard wonder dressed in fusion style drape pant saree

Mumbai, March 29 Taapsee Pannu’s love for saree is unmissable, as the actress has often worn and given a touch of modernity to the nine-yard wonder with sneakers during her international trips. However this time she professed her affection and hoped that it never ends.

Taapsee took to Instagram and shared a string of pictures, where she can be seen wearing a deconstructed version of a saree.

The actress wore a fusion style drape saree with pants and a coat. She completed her look with stilettos, minimum make-up and her hair neatly-tied into a braid.

For the caption, Taapsee wrote: “Hope this romance with saree never ends…”

The actress also added a song titled 'Baagay' by Hari and Sukhmani to the photo.

This is the first post that comes after reports of Taapsee tying the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony.

It was reported that Taapsee tied the nuptial knot in Udaipur on March 23.

As per media reports, the ceremonies began on Wednesday. Their families and close friends attended the ceremony.

Actor Pavail Gulati, who has worked with Taapsee in 'Thappad' and 'Dobaara' joined the wedding celebrations along with auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is also Taapsee's good friend. Screenwriting couple Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were also at the event.

However, when IANS reached out to the actress, her representatives didn't give any official confirmation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor