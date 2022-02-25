Taapsee Pannu bags Sudhir Mishra's yet-to-be-titled short film

Actor Taapsee Pannu has been roped in to lead filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's short film.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a part of Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha's produced untitled anthology.

Excited about the project, Taapsee said, "The story is unique and never done before, it's a socio-political drama that spans across two generations with the pandemic as the backdrop. I couldn't be more thrilled to be working with a brilliant filmmaker like Sudhir Sir who is so solid with his craft. And mostly it feels like homecoming working again with Anubhav Sir and Bhushan Sir. Anubhav Sir knows how to channel the best in me. Being surrounded by masterful filmmakers like these is a blessed experience."

According to Sudhir Mishra, the film is "about the idea of being young, about how one generation passes the baton to the next."

He said, "Personally, this is one of those stories for me which leave an indelible mark on you and I couldn't have asked for a better team to bring it to life with. Taapsee is easily one of the finest artists of today's times. She has carved for herself a niche that comprises some path-breaking films. Her spirit is what will elevate the film."

Producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, too, expressed his happiness on being associated with the film.

"This film boasts of a dream team. Anubhav, Sudhir, Taapsee are ready to embark upon one of the most stirring stories I have read in recent times. I am so happy to have such prolific filmmakers on board to create this anthology. And we couldn't have kickstarted on a more positive note. I am so excited to see the team take this story to the finish line. It's a fine story and these artists are sure to whip it up into a marvellous movie," he shared.

Apart from the short film, Taapsee also has 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?', 'Blurr', and 'Shabaash Mithu' among others in her kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor