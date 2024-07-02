Taapsee Pannu celebrates 3 years of 'Haseen Dilruba' with Kanika Dhillon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 : As the unforgettable love story of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena in 'Haseen Dilruba' completed 3 years today since its release, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon celebrated this with Taapsee Pannu.

Kanika Dhillon shared several images featuring herself and Taapsee Pannu.

The duo twinning black cutely posing for the camera by making heart with their hands.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "With my Haseen Dilruba- it's been 3 Years of this roller coaster journey, Rani Kashyap- you have been a leading lady for me, not just with your immense talent - but gumption to stand with me against all odds in the endeavour to tell the most Haseen story !!

Kanika added, "Ab mere Dinesh Pandit wale avatar mein humara safar Haseen Dilruba se Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba tak ka aisa hi raha ki "jo paagalpan ki had se na guzare woh pyaar hi kya, hosh mein toh rishte nibhaye jaate hain! Toh Ek baar phir milenge apse -Dinesh Pandit aur Haseen Dilruba apne Rishu ke saath! Ummeed hai aapke saath ye pyaar aur mohabbat ka silsila yuhin chalta rahega!"

'Haseen Dillruba', is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which was released on July 2.

In Haseen Dillruba, passion brewed contempt, trust was questioned, and crimes were committed in the name of love. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Meanwhile, Pannu was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's film 'Dunki,' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, and others.

The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film titled 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.'

Earlier, in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller unveiled the film's official teaser.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netlfix. However, the official release date is still awaited.

