Taapsee Pannu gives new update about Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Actor Taapsee Pannu, on Monday, talked about her upcoming film ‘Dunki’.

The ‘Badla’ actor conducted an ‘Ask me anything’ session on Instagram during which he answered several fans' questions.

One of the user, asked Pannu about an update of ‘Dunki’, in reply she shared a video in which she said, “I just know that I have to shoot for few days, and for more details I think you should ask Rajkumar Hirani, the director of the film. I think only he knows what exactly is happening and when the first look will come out and whatever. I am just like going there shooting and coming back and I am just happy that I am a part of that film.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie.

Apart from this, Taapsee will also be seen in ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ opposite actor Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal. The film will be helmed by Jayprad Desai.

Taapsee's sensual look in the film’s first poster has amped up the excitement among fans keeping them guess what is the storyline going to be about? The actress is looking drop-dead gorgeous against the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal's backdrop.

Directed by Vini Mathew and written by Kanika Dhillon 'Haseen Dillruba' premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

