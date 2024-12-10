Taapsee Pannu gives ‘Rani’ vibes in black and gold ensemble

Mumbai, Dec 10 Looking every-inch like royalty, Taapsee Pannu gave a “Rani” twist with her black and gold outfit.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she posted a string of pictures of herself dressed in a black and gold one shoulder dress. The actress completed her look with drop diamond earrings, dewy make-up and her hair was tied neatly into a bun.

“Giving a Rani like twist to the evening,” Taapsee captioned the post.

The actress mentioned about her popular character Rani from the film “Haseen Dilruba” franchise, where she played the role of Rani Kashyap.

Talking about “Haseen Dillruba”, a romantic thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew. It also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film premiered in July 2021. It follows a woman, who is suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage while investigating police officers looking for clues to arrest her.

A sequel titled Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premiered on Netflix in August 2024. The original cast was joined by Sunny Kaushal. The film followed from where the first part left, where escaping from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu decide to elope together. When their plan goes awry, Rani seeks a helping hand from a kind admirer.

The actress will next be seen in “Woh Ladki Hain Kahaan?” with actor Pratik Gandhi. The upcoming project is a comedy-drama that brings Taapsee and Pratik together for the first time.

Taapsee will be seen playing her first comedy role as a feisty cop. Pratik will be seen in a very different avatar as the young newly-wedded scion of a ‘Masala’ magnate family.

She was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. Based on the 2016 Italian film Perfect Strangers, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor