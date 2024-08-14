Taapsee Pannu: It feels like my birthday party isn’t ending

Mumbai, Aug 14 Actress Taapsee Pannu feels that her birthday party is not ending as she has had “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” released and her upcoming film “Khel Khel Mein” set to hit the screens on August 15.

Taapsee, who turned 37 earlier this month, said: “It feels like my birthday party isn’t ending. And the gifts keep pouring in the form of love for both the films. Genres so diverse, characters diametrically different but releasing so close.”

Talking about the characters from both her films, she said: “Thankfully both the characters are opposites from the outlook to the kind of women they represent. I’m overwhelmed at the response to both n loving how my most favourite month is turning out to be."

Directed by Jayprad Desai, in “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” Taapsee and actor Vikrant Massey reprise their characters of Rani and Rishu and Sunny Kaushal joins the cast. The movie follows Rani and Rishu’s character and how they once again overcome hurdles with a dollop of thrill.

The first part, which was titled as “Haseen Dillruba”, released in 2021. The romantic thriller was directed by Vinil Mathew and featured Taapsee, Vikrant and actor Harshvardhan Rane.

It traced the story of a woman suspected of killing her husband and narrates an interesting story about her marriage.

Taapsee, who got married to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe after eleven years of dating in March 2024, recently spoke about the response “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” has been getting.

The actress said: "Doing a sequel is always tricky because the first one comes with no expectations, and if people like it, it becomes a hit. But with sequels come expectations, which are always tricky to meet.”

“I knew how much people loved Rani from Part 1 So I kept those expectations in mind when I approached the next part," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor