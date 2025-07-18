Taapsee Pannu on Choosing the Unconventional: "I Had to Make the Unconventional My Conventional"

In an industry that often prizes formula over freshness, Taapsee Pannu has steadily carved a space for herself by embracing roles that defy the norm. Known for portraying layered, strong, and unapologetically bold characters, the actor recently opened up about how her journey has been shaped by a conscious decision to go against the grain.

“There were only a few of those, like Judwaa 2 or Dunki, where the makers wanted to cast someone who’d add value to the part,” Pannu said. “It took me years to come to terms with the fact that conventional work was not going to come my way, and I needed to make the unconventional work my conventional work. I had to start believing that the work I do is mainstream in its own way, in terms of making profits or appealing to the audience."

From her powerful performance in Pink, where she gave voice to the importance of consent, to the gripping thriller Badla, where she kept audiences guessing, Pannu has shown a remarkable range. In Thappad, she ignited important discourse around domestic respect and emotional boundaries, while Naam Shabana saw her take on a physically demanding, action-heavy role, a rarity for female leads in Indian cinema. Haseen Dillruba, meanwhile, allowed her to explore a darker, more complex emotional palette.

Pannu’s choices may be unconventional on paper, but their impact has been nothing short of mainstream. She has t urned what many saw as "risky" roles into critical and commercial successes.Taapsee Pannu stands as a reminder that powerful content and strong women-led narratives can command both applause and box office numbers.