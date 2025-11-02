Taapsee Pannu on Her 1907 Danish-Style Home: “There’s So Much History, and We Wanted to Preserve Every Bit of It.”

Taapsee Pannu is one of the finest actress of the entertainment industry who has always brought and approached something new. She has a uniqueness with which she shines on the screen. Although, her art of being unique reflects everywhere, be it on the screen or in her home decor choices. Taapsee Pannu, who has been dividing her time between Mumbai and Denmark since she started dating and now after her marriage to Danish badminton player Mathias Boe says they are currently in the process of finishing the interiors of their vintage home.

Taapsee opened up about her new home for the first time, and says, "It is a huge house that was built around 1907. There's a lot of history involved and we wanted to restore as much as possible, there's vintage furniture that's been there for decades, which I did not want to get rid of. We requested the previous owners to let us keep it. Labour is extremely expensive in Denmark and transportation, storing things in warehouses costs a bomb so people prefer to sell their stuff. We were lucky to inherit all the vintage lamps, furniture, paintings and chandeliers, it goes with the vintage theme of the house, classic Danish designs."

Taapsee further said, "Mathias and I have some common tastes but in some matters we agree to disagree, However he's left most of the interiors to me and his parents, who were also kind to let me decide. However, I discuss with everybody before making any decision."

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is ready to impress audiences with Gandhari, an action-packed thriller. She plays a brave mother on a determined mission to save her kidnapped child, showing both deep emotions and strong action skills. Known for doing her own stunts, she brings a real and powerful touch to the role. Staying true to her image, Taapsee promises a strong, inspiring, and exciting film that is also set to leave a mark.