Taapsee Pannu 'perfects the art of hockey' with husband Mathias Boe in Paris

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : Actress Taapsee Pannu had a memorable time at the Paris Olympics, where she accompanied her husband, Mathias Boe, she said in a post on Instagram.

A series of pictures shared by her showed her playing hockey with Mathias.

Dressed in a yellow saree paired with a t-shirt, the 'Dunki' actress looked cheerful and playful as she engaged in a hockey game with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee also shared pictures of her travels with her sister Shagun, who was her companion throughout the trip.

They explored Paris together, and Taapsee shared moments of her holding the tricolour and smiling brightly.

Along with the pictures Taapsee wrote a caption that read, "What a wonderful bright day it was at Olympics. And what a fun game to watch before leaving from Paris. This has been truly an experience of a lifetime to spend almost a week in Paris watching games. Now heading back to work because my hardwork of almost 2 years is releasing soon, back to back. Back to being Haseen who plays the Khel !Signing out."

Earlier on Sunday, the 'Haseen Dillruba' actress dropped pictures of herself and Mathias playing hockey, with her sister Shagun capturing the moments on her phone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Int Hockey Federation (@fihockey)

She also added a caption where she wrote, "From reel to real - perfecting the art of #Hockey @taapsee and @mathias.boe also leave a special message for team India."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee is all set to entertain fans with her upcoming projects 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor