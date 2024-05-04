Taapsee Pannu shares gorgeous pics from her recent Amsterdam trip

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Taapsee Pannu, who has been grabbing eyeballs ever since marrying her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe, recently posted a series of pictures on her social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, Taapsee shared the pictures and with a caption that read, "My kind of Amsterdam. Canal, cycling and sibling...."

In the photos, Taapsee can be seen wearing a long white jacket with a black outfit, while her sister Shagaun wore a white winter wear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend and Badminton player Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year in the presence of close friends and family members.

Among the attendees were Taapsee's 'Dobaaraa' and 'Thappad' co-star Pavail Gulati, writer Kanika Dhillon as well as close friend and director Anurag Kashyap.

Leaked footage from her wedding showed Taapse in a red bridal suit, walking down the aisle alongside her sister and friends and dancing to "Kothe Te Aa Mahiya."

Taapsee and Mathias have not shared pictures from their wedding festivities on social media yet.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba' and 'Khel Khel Mein'. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Khel Khel Mein' features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Fardeen Khan, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal in significant roles.

The movie revolves around a group of friends reuniting after a long time, leading to comical mishaps.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant,

Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. In the second part, Taapsee will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant and Sunny Kaushal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor