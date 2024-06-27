Taapsee Pannu, Sonali Bendre, Neha Dhupia attend screening of Tahira Kashyap's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : The screening of filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday was a star-studded affair, with Tapsee Pannu, Divya Dutta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre, and others in attendance.

Sakshi Tanwar graced the event with elegance, donning a white saree paired with a striking red blouse. She was all smiles as she posed for the cameras.

Divya Dutta stunned in an all-black saree, exuding sophistication and grace.

Saiyami Kher turned heads in a stunning red dress, capturing the essence of glamour with her look for the evening.

Neha Dhupia arrived hand-in-hand with her husband, actor Angad Bedi. Neha exuded casual elegance in a coordinated set, while Angad looked dapper in an all-black ensemble.

Taapsee Pannu looked cute in a navy blue top paired with a white skirt, showcasing her signature charm and style.

Sonali Bendre opted for a simple yet chic look, wearing a stylish top paired with brown pants. Her effortless style made quite an impression.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her role in 'Dangal,' looked stunning in a red and white dress, complemented by white heels.

The film features Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' explores the aspirations, dreams, and coming-of-age moments within a multigenerational narrative of quintessentially middle-class women from diverse backgrounds.

'Sharmajee Ki Beti' will be out on Prime Video on June 28.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor