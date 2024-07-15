Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey's 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,' release date announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba,' starring Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey, is all set to release on August 9.

Announcing the news on Monday, Netflix India shared a teaser video featuring the lead actors, Vikrant, Taapsee and Sunny Kaushal.

"9 August ki Haseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, is out on 9 August, only on Netflix," read the post shared by Netflix, hinting at a direct continuation from where the original film left off.

Earlier in February, the makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser that they captioned, "Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of an upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead role.

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles.

