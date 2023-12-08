Taapsee Pannu wraps up her "special films" 'Dunki', 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : After wrapping up her two special films 'Dunki' and 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba', actor Taapsee Pannu headed to her favourite destination Maldives for a holiday.

On Thursday, Taapsee took to Instagram story and shared this exciting news with her fans along with glimpses from her holiday.

In the picture, Taapsee is seen soaking up the sun in her favourite holiday spot Maldives.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "After wrapping up 2 special films, Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, it's time for the much-awaited holiday. My most favourite destination jisse love at first sight ho gaya that #Maldives."

Makers on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the trailer, titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which he captioned, "Yeh kahani maine shuru ki thi, Laltu se! Isey khatam bhi main hi karunga... apne Ullu de patthon ke saath. Dunki's trailer will show you a journey that began with Raju Sir's vision. It will take you through a madcap ride of friendship, the comedy and tragedy that life is and a nostalgia for home & family. Intezaar khatam hua, #DunkiDrop4 - Out Now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in the lead roles.

Dunki: Drop 4 offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

Encapsulating all the myriad emotions in one frame, this heart-warming tale follows four friends on an extraordinary journey to foreign lands, filled with challenges and life-changing experiences.

Rajkumar Hirani unveiled 'Dunki Drop 1' on SRK's birthday, followed by the melodious voice of Arijit Singh in 'Dunki Drop 2' titled 'Lutt Putt Gaya'. Dunki Drop 3 further tugged at our heartstrings with Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring song, 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se', a poignant melody echoing the emotions of homecoming.

The Dunki Drop 4, beautifully unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a thrilling ride through the Dunki routethe path these friends embark on, to reach their desired destination. As the trailer concludes with a glimpse of SRK in an older avatar, it leaves us yearning for more, eagerly anticipating the extraordinary journey that awaits.

'Dunki' is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, the film is slated to release on December 21, 2023.

Talking about 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba', helmed by Jayprad Desai, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor