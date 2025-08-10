Taapsee Pannu’s Nanhi Kali Girls Aim to Make Her Proud by Becoming Engineers and Completing Their Studies!

Taapsee Pannu is not only one of the finest actresses in the country but also a dedicated philanthropist. With her remarkable work in films, she has earned a place among the nation’s leading ladies. Off-screen, she is equally inspiring, using her bold voice to address important issues and connect genuinely with people. A strong advocate for girls’ education, Taapsee supports the schooling of 100 girls through the Nanhi Kali project.

Taapsee’s efforts have given these young girls the confidence to dream big and work hard. Recently, the girls expressed their heartfelt gratitude, sharing how her support motivates them to aim for careers like engineering and complete their education. The parents praised Taapsee Pannu, sharing how her efforts have inspired girls to be independent, which encouraged them to enroll their daughters in the Nanhi Kali project. The young girls expressed gratitude, noting that Taapsee provides everything they need for education, from books and pens to other essentials.

Their parents also thanked Taapsee for making a real difference in their lives. Taapsee Pannu’s generosity goes beyond supporting girls’ education. Even during summer, she provides essential items to those in need, ensuring comfort and care in every way she can. True to her philanthropic spirit, she remains committed to doing her bit, spreading kindness, and making a positive difference wherever possible.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu is ready to impress audiences with Gandhari, an action-packed thriller. She plays a brave mother on a determined mission to save her kidnapped child, showing both deep emotions and strong action skills. Known for doing her own stunts, she brings a real and powerful touch to the role. Staying true to her image, Taapsee promises a strong, inspiring, and exciting film that is also set to leave a mark.