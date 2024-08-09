Taapsee Pannu's 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' To Karthik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion': New Web Series and Movies You Can't Miss

This weekend promises to be filled with entertainment and joy. The ultimate viewing package awaits you, featuring highly anticipated web series and movies, including "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba" and "Chandu Champion."

1. After massive hit of Haseen Dilruba, makers are back with the second installment, with the same lead cast. Audience are excited to see Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey's chemistry in 'Phir Aayi Hassen Dilruba'. The movie is already live, and you can watch it on Netflix.

2. Next is the web series "Life Hill Gayi," featuring Divyendu Sharma from Mirzapur and Kusha Kapila. It consists of six episodes and can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. The fantasy thriller series "Gyaarah Gyaarah," starring a lineup of popular actors including Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, Dariya Karwa, and Akash Dixit, available on G5.

4. "Chandu Champion," featuring Karthik Aaryan as Paralympic gold medalist Muralikant Petkar, along with Vijay Raj, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Anirudh Dave, and Shreyas Talpade, can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you ready for an ultimate weekend of fun and joy? Share your favorite with us!