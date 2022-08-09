Taapsee Pannu's 'Shabaash Mithu' to stream on Voot Select

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu's recently released sports biopic film 'Shabaash Mithu' is all set to stream on OTT.

Based on the life of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, the film is slated to stream on Voot Select in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The final streaming date of the film is still awaited.

Taking to Instagram, Voot Select dropped a teaser of the film, which they captioned, "The untold story of a fighter, an achiever, and a game changer who deserves a 'Shabaash' over and over again. Watch Taapsee Pannu as ace cricketer Mithali Raj, in the World Digital Premiere of Shabaash Mithu, Coming Soon on #VootSelect."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChBhLRupSY4/

Taapsee portrayed the role of a sportsperson for the third time in her career after 'Saand Ki Aankh' and 'Rashmi Rocket.'

Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement about the movie's OTT release and said, "This film is very close to me. As someone who prides in championing roles and characters that celebrate women, playing the character of an iconic and truly inspiring cricketer has been a matter of immense pride and satisfaction. It was a challenging character to portray, especially as every chapter in Mithali's life revealed the many layers of this national inspiration. I am very excited about its release on Voot Select.

"As of now this story will have the opportunity to reach a much wider audience and hopefully, inspire other young girls and women to follow their dreams and passion in sports, akin to the relentless spirit of India's cricket superstar Mithali Raj. I cannot wait to watch this special story once again at home in the company of friends and family and cherish this special moment, and really looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the movie's OTT release."

Directed by Sriji Mukherji, the film was released on July 15, 2022, and failed to impress the audience at the box office.

( With inputs from ANI )

