'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta gives peek into her on-set routine during breaks

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 : Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta, popular for playing Babita Krishnan Iyer, shared a heartwarming video expressing her love for stray animals and her efforts to care for them.

The actress, on Wednesday, posted a video revealing how she spends her breaks between shoots.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5TQoTLs-lK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the video, Munmun is seen feeding stray dogs and cats, demonstrating her compassion for them by preparing food and ensuring they are fed.

Sharing the video, she wrote a heartwarming note that read, "In between shots. My daily life on set with my babies . And this is definitely my happy place. Amongst them And we missed each other terribly when I was in Colombia . Was happy to hold them all again once back home. Thank you @sudhirsinghofficial for capturing these moments. #munmundutta #animalsarethebest #animalsarefriends #dogsofinstagram #grateful."

The iconic show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' that first aired on July 28, 2008 is a popular family comedy shows that in a light and humorous way keep creating awareness on societal issues. It is based on the weekly column 'Duniya Ne Undha Chasma' by Taarak Mehta. Its initial cast included names such as Dilip Joshi as Jethalal, Disha Vakani as Daya Jethalal Gada or popularly known as Daya Ben and Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, the narrator of the show. Now, he quit the comedy drama.

The show's success largely depends on its close connection with the Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters.

