'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Shailesh Lodha to host poetry show
By IANS | Published: June 16, 2022 06:30 PM 2022-06-16T18:30:04+5:30 2022-06-16T18:40:06+5:30
Mumbai, June 16 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actor, poet and writer Shailesh Lodha is all set to host a new poetry show 'Waah Bhai Waah'.
The show will be released on Shemaroo TV. The content of the show is to offer the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy.
Talking about the show Shailesh who is a poet himself said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that Shemaroo has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."
The show starts on June 19, everyday at 9 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.
