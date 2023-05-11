Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi accused of sexual harassment

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, popular for her character, Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi recently made shocking accusations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah producer Asit Modi. While talking to Etimes TV, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her. She said, "Asit Modi has made sexual advances towards me many times in the past. Initially, I ignored all his statements because of fear of losing out on work. But it is enough now and I won't take it anymore.” She was subjected to humiliation on the sets by the project Head and the executive producer.

She has filed a case against Asit Modi, project Head Sohail Ramani and executive producer, Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer has also stopped shooting for the show months ago, and her last working day was March 6. In a chat with the publication, the actress also called Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets a ‘male-chauvinistic place as leaves were adjusted only for all the male actors but her. Even after being associated with the show for 15 years, Jennifer’s leaves were denied, and she was once forced to work by the makers by stopping her car and closing the gate of the sets. Revealing that she had left the show after being subjected to humiliation and insults at the hands of Mr Sohil Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, Jennifer shared that on March 7, which was her wedding anniversary, she had been asked to leave by Sohail Ramani four times and then refused to leave after the executive producer tried to stop her car by standing behind it. According to her, Jennifer told them that she had worked on the show for 15 years and they could not stop her, following which Sohail threatened her. The actress sent a notice to Asit Modi, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj on April 8 and also sent a registry to all the government authorities.