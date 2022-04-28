'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' squeezes fun out of rising lemon prices!

Mumbai, April 28 The popular sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' dedicated a special episode to the soaring lemon prices in India.

Producer and writer Asit Kumarr Modi talks about the sequence.

Modi said: "Through our show, we always endeavour to pass on some message to our audience with a touch of humour. It is very important to laugh even in the adversities of life. In the past also we have had episodes around social issues like waste recycling."

In a comical way during one of the sequences, Madhavi (played by Sonalika Joshi) tells Bhide (Mandar Chandwadkar) about an order of 50 kg nimbu ka achaar that she has received, and they are worried as they don't have sufficient money to buy the lemons for this order.

Later Bhide comes across a lemon auction event. Moreover, serving lemon juice to the guests in the house is shown to be considered a status symbol.

So, in a very subtle way the writer has attempted to deal with the issue of rising prices.

"This time we tried to touch upon the soaring lemon prices in our own humorous way. Lemon is something that is very relevant in our day-to-day lives. We hope the audience enjoys the track. Their validation is what has kept us going all along," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor